Make sure to enjoy Tom Brady while you can, New England Patriots fans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter theorized why this could be Brady’s last season with the Patriots on “Monday Night Countdown” before New England takes on the New York Jets.

“Let’s boil this down to the basic facts once again,” Schefter said, Larry Brown Sports. “Let’s look at some simple things: has he put his home for sale? Yes. Has his trainer put his home for sale? Yes. Has he set up his contract to void after this season to become a free agent? Yes. So if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract? What does that tell you? He’s setting up to move on.”

The quarterback reportedly is buying a house in Connecticut.

As Schefter said, Brady is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. The 42-year-old QB said in an interview with ESPN this week that he still loves football but conceded, “We’re close to the end.”

So, could Brady retire? Could he leave for another team? Could he stick around? It sounds like everything is on the table in 2020.

The Patriots only have rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham behind Brady on the depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images