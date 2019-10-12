Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The October 29 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner, and there are a couple areas the New England Patriots could stand to upgrade in.

One of those positional groups is wide receiver, where a sudden lack of depth due to injuries, the release of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski’s departure could leave the Pats in a bind down the road. As such, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Pats target a wideout over the coming weeks.

Stefon Diggs has been floated as a possibility, and some of his recent Instagram activities is turning heads. A.J. Green is another potential target. Even Brown “would welcome” a reunion, though it’s a near-guarantee the Patriots wouldn’t do that.

How about Mohamed Sanu?

The veteran wide receiver is in his fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons, who have cratered this season and sit at 1-4. If they keep at this pace it won’t be a surprise to see them sell, and Sanu is on an expiring contract. During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway Merloni and Fauria”, ex-Patriots executive-turned-NESN and The Athletic (among other outlets) contributor Mike Lombardi explained why he thinks Sanu and New England could be a match.

“I would think they are going to add more of a receiver than a tight end,” Lombardi said of the Patriots, via WEEI.com. “Maybe you could find a tight end, but Mohamed Sanu comes to mind as somebody who would fit what they do perfectly because he’s a big inside receiver. He’s on the last year of his contract and if Atlanta continue to plunge down, maybe that want to dump that asset. Maybe they want to get some pick for him before they lose him.”

It probably wouldn’t take as much to land Sanu as it would, say, Diggs or even Green. The 30-year-old has 29 catches on 36 targets for 281 yards and a touchdown this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images