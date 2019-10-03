Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alyssa Thomas has proven she’ll tough through just about anything in pursuit of the WNBA championship.

In fact, the power forward has been playing with two — count ’em, two — torn labrums as the Connecticut Sun battle the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals.

Oh, and she’s been putting up some insane numbers along the way.

Thomas has scored in double figures in four of the five games the Sun have played this postseason, racking up 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 of the best-of-five series. But Thomas says raising her arms above her shoulders can be painful at times, making shooting all the more difficult.

And yet, the 27-year-old still somehow finds her way to the basket. Doing so, however, hasn’t been as easy as she’s made it look.

“Some games, if I have to play physical in the post, the next couple days will be a little rough for me,” Thomas said, per the Washington Post’s Gene Wang. “I feel sore, but at this point … I’ve been playing like this for years, so I just deal with it.”

And the Mystics are well-aware of how impressive this feat actually is.

“She’d never make any excuses,” said Thomas’ former Maryland teammate and current Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins. “Regardless of how she’s feeling, she’ll always bring it.”

“Who has two torn labrums and plays like that?” Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough told reporters Saturday, per Wang. “Honestly, I’m not even surprised. She finds a way.”

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images