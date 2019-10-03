Only three undefeated teams are left in the NFL as Week 5 officially is here.
Following a Week 4 that saw four undefeated teams fall with lopsided lines, Week 5 presents us with another host of large spreads.
The New England Patriots are the biggest favorite of the week, as they head into Washington as 16-point favorites against the Redskins. The two other double-digit lines have the Philadelphia Eagles favored over the New York Jets (-13.5) and the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Indianapolis as 11-point favorites against the Colts.
Here are the betting lines for Week 5, per Bovada via Odds Shark:
LAR @ SEA -1.5
ATL @ HOU -45
TB @ NO -3
BUF @ TEN -3
JAC @ CAR -3.5
ARI @ CIN -3
MIN @ NYG +6
NYJ @ PHI -13.5
BAL @ PIT +3.5
NE @ WAS +16
CHI @ OAK +5
DEN @ LAC -6.5
GB @ DAL -3.5
IND @ KC -11
CLE @ SF -3.5
Week 5 will kick off Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images