Only three undefeated teams are left in the NFL as Week 5 officially is here.

Following a Week 4 that saw four undefeated teams fall with lopsided lines, Week 5 presents us with another host of large spreads.

The New England Patriots are the biggest favorite of the week, as they head into Washington as 16-point favorites against the Redskins. The two other double-digit lines have the Philadelphia Eagles favored over the New York Jets (-13.5) and the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Indianapolis as 11-point favorites against the Colts.

Here are the betting lines for Week 5, per Bovada via Odds Shark:

LAR @ SEA -1.5

ATL @ HOU -45

TB @ NO -3

BUF @ TEN -3

JAC @ CAR -3.5

ARI @ CIN -3

MIN @ NYG +6

NYJ @ PHI -13.5

BAL @ PIT +3.5

NE @ WAS +16

CHI @ OAK +5

DEN @ LAC -6.5

GB @ DAL -3.5

IND @ KC -11

CLE @ SF -3.5

Week 5 will kick off Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams.

