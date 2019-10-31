Antonio Brown is enjoying life away from the gridiron, apparently.
The embattled receiver, who’s been out of the NFL since the New England Patriots released him in September, posted a video of himself and DJ Khaled to Instagram on Thursday. It’s a short clip, but one that nevertheless features two of the most egotistical individuals on planet Earth.
Take a look:
Yes, “bless up” indeed.
Brown has remained adamant that he wants to return to the field sometime this season. He even has suggested he’d be open to a reunion with the Patriots.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images