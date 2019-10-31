Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is enjoying life away from the gridiron, apparently.

The embattled receiver, who’s been out of the NFL since the New England Patriots released him in September, posted a video of himself and DJ Khaled to Instagram on Thursday. It’s a short clip, but one that nevertheless features two of the most egotistical individuals on planet Earth.

Take a look:

Yes, “bless up” indeed.

Brown has remained adamant that he wants to return to the field sometime this season. He even has suggested he’d be open to a reunion with the Patriots.

