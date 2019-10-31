Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the past few weeks, all of the talk surrounding Trent Williams was tied to his holdout and potential trade rumors. That drastically changed Thursday afternoon.

In a lengthy press conference, Williams told reporters that he was diagnosed with cancer on his scalp earlier this year, causing him to fear for his life, per The Washington Post. Washington Redskins team doctors previously told Williams that he need not worry about the growth on his head when it initially formed six years ago.

“I almost lost my life,” Williams told reporters, per The Washington Post. “I mean, I guess nobody took the time to see what was going on there. Football was more important, and to me it was more important, too. I was told it was something minor, so I didn’t really question them. But I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years, it was concerning but there was no pain involved, and if I’m being told by the very people I put my career in the hands of, people are telling me I’m fine, (then) I’m fine. That’s how I looked at it.”

Williams went on to add that he no longer trusts the Redskins organization, and honestly, who can blame him?

The offensive lineman ended his holdout after the NFL’s trade deadline came and went without a deal, but it was then reported that he failed the physical due to helmet discomfort. It’s now very clear why that was, and the Redskins seemingly have some questions to answer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images