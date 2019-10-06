Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is back in London.

… Hooray, mate?

The Chicago Bears will square off with the Oakland Raiders in a matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders enter the Week 5 matchup with a respectable 2-2 record, while the Bears and their loaded defense sit at 3-1.

Can the Raiders pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Raiders online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports