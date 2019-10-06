The NFL is back in London.
… Hooray, mate?
The Chicago Bears will square off with the Oakland Raiders in a matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders enter the Week 5 matchup with a respectable 2-2 record, while the Bears and their loaded defense sit at 3-1.
Can the Raiders pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Raiders online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports