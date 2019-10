Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Might… the Buffalo Bills… actually… be good?

Might… the Tennessee Titans… actually… be good?

The answer to both of those questions probably is no. However, Sunday’s matchup between the 3-1 Bills and 2-2 Titans is nonethless interesting.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Titans online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images