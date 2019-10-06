Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are no guaranteed victories in the NFL, but Week 5 presents a more-than-favorable matchup for the New England Patriots.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are in the nation’s capital Sunday for a battle with the winless Washington Redskins. The Redskins weren’t an utter disaster through the first quarter of the campaign, but they’ve done nothing to suggest they’ll be able to pull off an upset over Tom Brady and Co.

NFL Network’s analytics expert Cynthia Frelund certainly likes New England’s chances at FedExField. Frelund also projects the Patriots’ winning ways to continue beyond Sunday afternoon.

“This is one of the bigger scores my model has ever projected: 31-13 (Patriots),” Frelund said on “NFL GameDay.” “You know what’s kind of cool? The Patriots project to be the last undefeated team in almost 68 percent of my simulations. That’s a monstrous number for this late in the season.”

Music to Patriots fans’ ears.

Even though this cross-conference showdown has blowout written all over it, there are still a handful of reasons to check out Pats-‘Skins.

Thumbnail photo via Credit: Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images