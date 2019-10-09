Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots parted ways with tight end Benjamin Watson on Monday following the team’s Week 5 win over the Washington Redskins.

Watson spoke about his release Wednesday on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria and noted his disappointment regarding his unsuccessful second stint in New England.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as bitter,” Watson said, per WEEI. “I am definitely disappointed. Definitely sad about the situation. You mentioned all those things. It’s different when it is just you, but when you are a father and a husband and you are making these types of decisions for your family — you’re moving across the country, those types of things, which is part of the job — there’s still a lot more to consider. That adds to it.”

The release wasn’t simply football-related. The 38-year-old moved his family to New England after signing with the Patriots, which added another difficult element to the equation.

“It’s one thing for me to deal with being released, but to come home and tell the kids, that sort of things. Then go to school and have to deal with questions. All that stuff kind of goes into it,” Watson added. “No, I am not bitter. I understand the business side of it. Shoot, I wish I had earned a roster spot. Obviously, I did not do enough.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared some heartfelt thoughts with the media about his now-former teammate earlier this week, and Watson returned the favor on Wednesday.

“I did hear that and I texted him afterwards thanking him,” Watson added. “I love that guy. Seriously. You hear that a lot in football, but I really do love him. Part of the reason for coming here was to play with him again and to spend time with him in the locker room, but also to take to the field and go out there and compete with him because he really is the ultimate competitor. It meant a lot. It meant a whole lot to me to hear him say that publicly the other day.”

What’s next for Watson remains to be seen, but the Patriots now turn their focus to the New York Giants ahead of a Thursday night matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images