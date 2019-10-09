Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady in recent years has proven to be unafraid of (jokingly) taking shots at folks on Instagram.

Jacoby Brissett, a frequent target, once again was on the receiving end of a recent barb from the New England Patriots quarterback.

It all started when the Colts signal-caller simply posted a photo of himself departing Indianapolis’ team plane over the weekend.

Innocuous enough, right?

Well, Brady took it as an opportunity to roast his former teammate for how his pants fit.

Yeah, no one is safe.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images