Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is ready for gameday — are you?

The New England Patriots receiver, as he always does, got Sunday started with a new hype video. This time, Edelman helped build excitement for New England’s Week 5 clash with the Washington Redskins.

Take a look:

Of course, it’s hard to get jazzed up for a game against the Redskins, who are an abject embarrassment. That said, Edelman deserves credit for trying.

In slightly more interesting news, the Patriots reportedly are interested in trading for A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images