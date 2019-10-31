Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was a wild day in the realm of sports.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros duked it out in Game 6 of the World Series with Houston one game away from the title. The Nationals would win the game and extend the series to one final game, but not before controversy struck.

On a brighter note, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sent a taco truck to help feed first responders to the wildfires in California.

For more on a wild Tuesday, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images