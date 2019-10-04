Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

George W. Bush paid a visit to the Boston Bruins’ dressing room Thursday night, and it appears he was a big fan of Brad Marchand.

The former United States President stopped for a picture with the winger ahead of the B’s season-opening win over the Dallas Stars. Marchand liked the photo, so he decided to share it on Instagram, and in doing so, he used it as an opportunity to continue his ongoing internet “feud” with teammate Torey Krug.

Krug, never one to back down, was happy to fire back.

For what it’s worth, Bush is 6-feet tall, so Krug’s point kind of remains.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images