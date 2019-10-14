Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brendan Gaughan got his No. 62 Chevrolet in front for about a split second at Talladega.

Then, as things tend to happen at Talladega Superspeedway, it was taken from him in a flash.

Gaughan was the deepest of dark horses entering Monday’s continuation of the 1000Bulb.com 500, but nonetheless had himself sitting pretty as the race came down to the final stages. Gaughan was in the top-five, and managed to get himself to front of the outside line with a chance to get pushed to the front. And that’s exactly what happened, as Brad Keselowski’s push got Gaughan’s nose out in front moments before all hell broke loose.

Kyle Busch got sideways in the middle lane, crashing into Gaughan and sending the No. 62 across the track in front of the entire field. Gaughan was clipped while sideways, causing his car to do a barrel roll in the air before landing back on all four tires.

It ended Gaughan’s race, but the 44-year-old was all smiles after exiting the infield care center.

“Mother, it’s OK. It’s just a flip. It didn’t hurt. I promise!,” Gaughan said to close the interview on NBC Sports’ broadcast.

"Mother, it's OK. It's just a flip. It didn't hurt. I promise!" 😂 After a scary-looking flip, @Brendan62 is OK and has a smile on his face. pic.twitter.com/iileYq1kux — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 14, 2019

Gaughan has never won in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and last finished in the top five in 2004, his only full season in the circuit.

Ryan Blaney went on to narrowly edge out Ryan Newman in a photo finish.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images