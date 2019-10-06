Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Broncos win their first game of the season? Or will the Chargers earn themselves a winning record?

Those questions and more will be answered when Denver visits Los Angeles for some Week 5 action at StubHub Center.

Melvin Gordon is expected to return to game action for the first time this season come Sunday, although he’s expected to see limited touches against the Broncos. Joe Flacco, meanwhile, will try to turn his (and Denver’s) luck around after going winless through the first four games of 2019.

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs. Charges online:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images