The most-hyped team of the offseason heads on the road to play against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday as the Patriots attempt to remain undefeated. The Patriots are coming off a dominant win over the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football” when their No. 1 ranked defense forced five turnovers in the contest to improve to 7-0.

The visiting Browns are coming off their needed bye week to hopefully reassess the season after starting off an unexpected 2-4. Receiver Jarvis Landry has “guaranteed” a win for Cleveland.

The newly acquired Mohamed Sanu is expected to suit up for the Patriots following a crazy week of news. A week that the Browns hope to capitalize on.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs Patriots online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports