Before the season, if you had to guess which teams would enter Week 8 undefeated, the San Francisco 49ers probably wouldn’t have been the top predictions.

But here we are, with the Niners sitting at 6-0 as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Carolina currently is 4-2, good for second place in the NFC South.

This will be an interesting one to watch, as the 49ers’ quiet offense will get its first opportunity to utilize Emmanuel Sanders, who was acquired this week in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-49ers.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

