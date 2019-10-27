Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly will have the services of Rex Burkhead at their disposal in Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The running back, who missed the last three games with a foot injury and was severely limited in Week 4, is expected to play against the Browns, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Burkhead was the Patriots’ most effective all-around back over the first three weeks of the season, totaling 222 yards from scrimmage on 37 touches in wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He’ll rejoin Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden in New England’s backfield, likely pushing rookie Damien Harris off the 46-man gameday roster.

Burkhead is one of five Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and right guard Shaq Mason (ankle) are the others.

Tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) were ruled out Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images