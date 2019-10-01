Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will have a clean slate when the season begins Thursday, but they won’t be totally healthy.

It already was clear that John Moore and Kevan Miller would be sidelined to begin the season, while the respective statuses of David Krejci and Joakim Nordstrom were up in the air. During Tuesday’s media day, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated that Krejci’s opening night availability still is to be determined, while Nordstrom will be out.

“Obviously, we’d like to be 100 percent healthy (at the end of camp),” Sweeney said. “Joakim Nordstrom is not going to start with us, he had an injury in the middle of camp and is working his way back in. Obviously, Krech is still working his way back … (his availability is) to be determined still, he worked his way back for a segment of practice and hopefully will continue to do the same. So we’ll reevaluate every day, he’s possible.”

Krejci would not divulge if he would play or not Thursday, but did say he was feeling better and had a good day Tuesday.

The Nordstrom development is, to a degree, surprising. He was dealing with a foot injury this offseason and was limited to begin camp, but this is the first news of his mid-camp injury. As for Krejci, he skated early in Tuesday’s practice in a red non-contact jersey, but when contact drills began he departed. Krejci sustained a lower-body injury last Monday when he fell awkwardly in a preseason game.

Puck drop Thursday against the Dallas Stars will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images