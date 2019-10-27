Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on a torrid pace to begin the 2019-20 season, and that trend continued Saturday night.

In their first meeting since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Boston shutout the St. Louis Blues 3-0 at TD Garden. The B’s were strong out of the gate and remained that way for a full 60 minutes.

David Pastrnak added to his league-leading goal total, while Anders Bjork potted his first of the season. Tuukka Rask was stellar in net, stopping all 26 shots he faced.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 7-1-2, while the Blues slipped to 5-3-3

Here’s how it all went down:

PASTA STAYS HOT

It took just 38 seconds for things to get heated as Zdeno Chara planted Oskar Sundqvist into the boards. Brayden Schenn intervened and shoved the 6-foot-9 Chara from behind, earning matching two-minute penalties. The Bruins and Blues again were given matching penalties at the 6:13 mark, with Torey Krug being called for holding Perron’s stick and Perron getting whistled for roughing.

The B’s got their first power play when Perron went off for hooking and were able to capitalize In less than a minute. Pastrnak netted his 11th goal of the season on a one-timer from the faceoff circle that went through the pads of Jordan Binnington.

The LEAGUE LEADER in goals adds to his total! 11 for @pastrnak96. 🚨 📺: NBCSN

— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 26, 2019

Boston killed off a Sean Kuraly penalty before heading back to the man advantage with 1:48 left on a Lundqvist tripping call. The B’s couldn’t expand their lead, but took a 1-0 edge into the second period.

Boston held a slim 9-8 shot advantage over St. Louis.

BJORK GETS HIS FIRST

The Bruins doubled their lead halfway through the middle period.

Bjork and Matt Grzelcyk connected on a beautiful give-and-go that resulted in Bjork burying it top shelf on Binnington for his first goal of the season at the 9:31 mark.

St. Louis went on the power play when Grzelcyk was called for interference with 43 seconds left in the period. The Blues were unable to capitalize in the closing seconds.

The B’s outshot St. Louis 19-16.

B’S SEAL SHUTOUT

The Blues had a chance to cut into Boston’s lead when Krug headed to the box for holding with 11:38 left to play. The Black and Gold killed off the penalty and kept the shutout intact.

Brandon Carlo put the dagger through the Blues’ hearts with an empty-net goal with 48.1 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

The Bruins get right back to it when they travel to New York to take on the Rangers on Sunday night. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images