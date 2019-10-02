Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Busch Beer is done pulling double-duty.

Busch, the anchor sponsor for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Ford team, recently came to the realization that it was offering “free advertising” to one of the NASCAR star’s biggest rivals: Kyle Busch. So, the company is drawing a line in the sand.

Check out this tweet:

Turns out we’re not the only ones named “Busch.” So, we’re taking a break from giving those other guys free advertising and giving @KevinHarvick the spotlight. Look for the Harvick car this week at Dover! pic.twitter.com/mrB0uhoVKZ — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) October 2, 2019

Well played.

Kyle Busch currently sits in first place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, while Harvick is in fifth. The first race in the Round of 12 takes place Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images