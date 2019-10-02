The New England Patriots’ defense helped carry the team to a sloppy 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, which had many calling for help on the offensive side of the ball.
Tom Brady threw for just 150 yards, while the offense amassed nine points in the victory. Of course, Patriots Twitter has gone nuts over just the thought of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a New England uniform catching passes from Brady.
Diggs even posted one simple emoji that sent the Twitter-verse out of control. And well, it happened Wednesday when NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the wideout missed practice with a non-injury reason.
And, as it always does, Twitter had plenty of Patriots-related memes and tweets ready to go.
It’s worth noting Diggs is in contract through 2023, with more than $40 million in guaranteed money.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images