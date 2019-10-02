Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ defense helped carry the team to a sloppy 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, which had many calling for help on the offensive side of the ball.

Tom Brady threw for just 150 yards, while the offense amassed nine points in the victory. Of course, Patriots Twitter has gone nuts over just the thought of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a New England uniform catching passes from Brady.

Diggs even posted one simple emoji that sent the Twitter-verse out of control. And well, it happened Wednesday when NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the wideout missed practice with a non-injury reason.

The #Vikings listed WR Stefon Diggs as having missed practice today for non-injury reasons. No other explanation yet available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2019

And, as it always does, Twitter had plenty of Patriots-related memes and tweets ready to go.

@stefondiggs how do you feel about snow and championships? pic.twitter.com/q5lIyjOARm — 6Rings (@2016GoPatriots) October 2, 2019

BAH GAWD THAT'S BILL BELICHICK'S MUSIC — Smaug (4-0) (@Smaug55) October 2, 2019

Diggs to Pats confirm it. — OFFSEASON MODE ☘️ (@CelticGreen2019) October 2, 2019

It’s worth noting Diggs is in contract through 2023, with more than $40 million in guaranteed money.

