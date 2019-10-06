Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there a more boring Week 5 game than the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

No. No there is not.

The 0-3-1 Cardinals, led by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, will visit the 0-4 Bengals, who might be days away from a total firesale. Honestly, that’s about the only exciting aspect of this game.

Still, there are plenty of relevant fantasy players in this matchup, so it’s worth a watch.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Bengals online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

