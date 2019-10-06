Is there a more boring Week 5 game than the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?
No. No there is not.
The 0-3-1 Cardinals, led by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, will visit the 0-4 Bengals, who might be days away from a total firesale. Honestly, that’s about the only exciting aspect of this game.
Still, there are plenty of relevant fantasy players in this matchup, so it’s worth a watch.
Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Bengals online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images