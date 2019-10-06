Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it clear they’re not interested in trading Jalen Ramsey, but every team has its price.

Well, we probably shouldn’t say “every” team, as it appears not even a Godfather offer would force the Jaguars’ hand when it comes to their star cornerback.

Franchise owner Shad Khan recently noted he believes keeping Ramsey is in Jacksonville’s best interest. This apparently wasn’t media speak on the part of Khan either, as evidenced by a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are so entrenched in their non-trade stance with Jalen Ramsey that one source said they wouldn’t trade their Pro Bowl cornerback at this time ‘for five first-round picks,'” Schefter wrote.

Something eventually will have to give between the Jaguars and Ramsey, who missed his second consecutive game Sunday due to an apparent back issue. The 24-year-old still has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season, but if he’s already mentally checked out of Jacksonville, the team might have to cut its losses and move on from the two-time Pro Bowl selection. It obviously would be tough for the Jags to part ways with a player of Ramsey’s caliber, but a hefty trade return likely would help soften the blow.

As for Jacksonville, it doesn’t appear the club has been at all distracted by the ongoing Ramsey saga. The Jags are riding a two-game win streak into their Week 5 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images