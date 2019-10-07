Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More often than not, fans go to their first-ever sporting event as a child with their family or friends and remember it for years to come.

For Javonte Green, however, the game he grew up loving and playing was one he never got to witness in person. At the NBA level, anyway.

The Celtics guard had the second-most points (15) behind Jayson Tatum (20) in Boston’s 107-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at TD Garden. Green certainly impressed the fans who were in attendance and watching on TV. But after the game, he revealed to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow he never once made it to an NBA game over the course of his 26 years of life, not even as a “spectator.”

We’re sure he has no complaints about his first game being at TD Garden surrounded by names like Tatum, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and others. And he certainly made a good first impression in his 10:54 on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images