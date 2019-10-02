Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2010, the New England Patriots need a new kicker.

Stephen Gostkowski, who’s struggled this season with four missed extra points in his last three games, will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots brought a slew of kickers in for workouts Wednesday afternoon in an effort to identify Gostkowski’s replacement. Veteran Kai Forbath was among them, per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, but the identities of the rest have yet to be reported.

For now, here’s a quick list of kickers currently available on the free agent market:

Kai Forbath

Age: 32

Last team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2018 stats: 4 of 5 field goals (80 percent); 3 of 3 extra points (100 percent)

Career stats: 120 of 149 field goals (85.7 percent); 172 of 183 extra points (94.0 percent)

Giorgio Tavecchio

Age: 29

Last team: Atlanta Falcons

2018 stats: 5 of 5 field goals (100 percent); 8 of 8 extra points (100 percent)

Career stats: 21 of 26 field goals (80.8 percent); 41 of 42 extra points (97.6 percent)

Mike Nugent

Age: 37

Last team: Oakland Raiders

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: 247 of 305 field goals (81.0 percent); 359 of 372 extra points (96.5 percent)

Blair Walsh

Age: 29

Last team: Atlanta Falcons

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: 154 of 187 field goals (82.4 percent); 193 of 203 extra points (95.1 percent)

Elliot Fry

Age: 24

Last team: Baltimore Ravens

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: N/A

Nick Rose

Age: 25

Last team: Los Angeles Chargers

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: 11 of 14 field goals (78.6 percent); 23 of 26 extra points (88.5 percent)

Cody Parkey

Age: 27

Last team: Chicago Bears

2018 stats: 23 of 30 field goals (76.7 percent); 42 of 45 extra points (93.3 percent)

Career stats: 99 of 118 field goals (83.9 percent); 149 of 156 extra points (95.5 percent)

Chris Blewitt

Age: 24

Last team: Chicago Bears

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: N/A

Matt McCrane

Age: 25

Last team: Pittsburgh Steelers

2018 stats: 8 of 12 field goals (66.7 percent); 9 of 9 extra points (100 percent)

Career stats: 8 of 12 field goals (66.7 percent); 9 of 9 extra points (100 percent)

Kaare Vedvik

Age: 26

Last team: New York Jets

2018 stats: N/A

Career stats: 0 for 1 field goals (zero percent); 0 for 1 extra points (94.0 percent)

Sebastian Janikowski (retired)

Age: 41

Last team: Seattle Seahawks

2018 stats: 22 of 27 field goals (81.5 percent); 48 of 51 extra points (94.1 percent)

Career stats: 436 of 542 field goals (80.4 percent); 605 of 614 extra points (98.5 percent)

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images