Two of the NFL’s most underwhelming teams this season go head-to-head Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are set to go at it inside Soldier Field. The Chargers are looking to turn their season around following a tough loss to the Ryan Tannehill-led Tennessee Titans, 23-20, dropping them to a disappointing 2-5 on the season. While the other side of the gridiron sees the Bears, who are trying to do the same and spark something before it is too late, as they were smacked by the New Orleans Saints, 36-25.

Will Melvin Gordon bounce back this season with a big game against the Bears? Or could this be his last game with the Chargers as trade rumors are abuzz?

Here’s how to watch Chargers vs. Bears online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

