Chase Winovich is a forgiving man, unless you cross him twice.

During Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins, CBS play-by-play man Greg Gumbel identified Winovich as a “rookie out of Wisconsin.” Of, course the Patriots rookie linebacker played at Michigan, one of the Badgers’ premier Big Ten rivals.

Unsurprisingly, the error led to much ridicule on Twitter.

(You can click here for video evidence of Gumbel’s gaffe.)

That brings us to Tuesday, when Winovich shared this photo on Instagram:

(Nice reference to the new nickname for the Patriots defense, by the way.)

A Wolverines fan account popped up in the comments section, referencing Gumbel’s broadcasting mishap. That led to a pretty great reply from Winovich.

Take a look:

You’ve been warned, broadcasters.

Winovich is off to a fast start with the Patriots, racking up seven tackles, including three for loss, to go along with four sacks through five games. It would not be a shock if Winovich’s role significantly increases as the season progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images