Well, this AFC West showdown suddenly has become a whole lot more interesting.
After ripping off four consecutive wins to start the season, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped a pair of games at Arrowhead Stadium and enter Week 7 reeling. They’ll look to right the ship Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, who have found new life after back-to-back victories, including a dominant Week 6 shutout over the Tennessee Titans.
Sports Authority Field can be one of the more grueling venues for opposing teams, so this primetime clash will be far from a cakewalk for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos online:
When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images