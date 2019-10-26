Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees had a plan to return to the New Orleans Saints for their Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. And now that seems to be a reality.

The quarterback, who had surgery to repair a torn ligament in thumb suffered in Week 2, appears to be ready to go for Sunday, “barring an unforeseen setback,” according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

From me and @diannaESPN: Barring an unforeseen setback, the #Saints plan for quarterback Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to sources. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 26, 2019

Head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week he would make the decision by game-time Sunday. Brees was expected to be out until at least Week 9, but he seems to be ahead of schedule in his recovery as he was expected to originally miss six weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater has filled in nicely in Brees’ absence, leading the Saints to a 5-0 record in his starts. But getting Brees, a probable Hall of Fame QB, back under center certainly will help New Orleans, especially against a Cardinals team that has won their last three games.

