Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall attended Friday prayer at a Cambridge, Mass., mosque Friday, but on their way out, they ran into an issue.
One person threatened Kanter in Turkish while filming him outside of the mosque following the service. This comes as a response to Kanter’s longtime battle with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Check out the exchange filmed by Kanter:
Kanter called Erdogan the “Hitler of our century” in 2017, which led the Turkish government to label the now-Boston Celtics center a member of a terrorist organization. In January, Turkey issued an extradition for Kanter, requesting his arrest.
In late July, a New York mosque hosting one of Kanter’s free basketball camps received threats from the Turkish Consulate, according to the center.
Fall, who was with Kanter at the time of Friday’s incident, did not appear to be a target of the filmed threats.
