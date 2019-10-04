Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall attended Friday prayer at a Cambridge, Mass., mosque Friday, but on their way out, they ran into an issue.

One person threatened Kanter in Turkish while filming him outside of the mosque following the service. This comes as a response to Kanter’s longtime battle with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Check out the exchange filmed by Kanter:

Hello Everyone!#DictatorErdogan @RTErdogan thugs attacked and threatened me today after Friday prayer in Boston at a mosque Turkish Government don't even let me practice my religion freely in America let alone my freedom of speech is under attack@FBI@FBIBoston@bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/FH2Ixe6QcY — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 4, 2019

Kanter called Erdogan the “Hitler of our century” in 2017, which led the Turkish government to label the now-Boston Celtics center a member of a terrorist organization. In January, Turkey issued an extradition for Kanter, requesting his arrest.

In late July, a New York mosque hosting one of Kanter’s free basketball camps received threats from the Turkish Consulate, according to the center.

Such a disgrace that @TRConsulNY attacked @ICLINY through their bully tactics and caused my camp’s cancellation; they punished over 300+ New Yorker kids who were supposed to have a free Basketball camp. This is how the #TurkishDictator operates. pic.twitter.com/CmHmnqWSgH — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 25, 2019

Fall, who was with Kanter at the time of Friday’s incident, did not appear to be a target of the filmed threats.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images