Adam Vinatieri has been around for a long, long time. So he’s certainly seen his fair-share of highlight-reel catches.

The Colts kicker witnessed one of the “top-25 catches” he’s seen throughout his 25-year career when teammate Eric Ebron reeled in a crazy one-handed touchdown catch in Indianapolis’ Week 7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

After the game, the 46-year-old told Ebron, “That was one of the top 25 catches I’ve seen,” per ESPN’s Mike Wells.

“That means a lot since you’ve been playing 85 years,” Ebron responded.

Hilarious.

Even though Ebron was just 40 years off in his comment, it still is some pretty big praise coming from someone who’s been around as long as Vinatieri has been.

