It’s starting to seem like Antonio Brown is doing whatever he can to stay relevant.

Brown, who was released by the Patriots on Sept. 20 after only 11 days with New England, unsurprisingly has been active on social media after losing his latest job. We’ve seen a wide range of Instagram/Twitter activity from AB, including a photo of his new class schedule at Central Michigan as well as a plea to the Pats to take another chance on him.

In his latest tweet, Brown posed an incredibly on-brand question for the egotistical wideout.

Rt if your fantasy team miss me — AB (@AB84) October 9, 2019

Really?

AB’s question is puzzling. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection only has appeared in one game this season, so it’s not as if he’s established himself as a sure-handed fantay-points producer in the 2019 campaign. And given all the legal troubles and other issues Brown has been dealing with, we can’t imagine too many fantasy players had high expectations for Brown in 2019.

Considering the hole he’s dug for himself continues to get deeper, there’s a good chance Brown’s days as a highly productive wideout, both in fantasy and reality, are over.

