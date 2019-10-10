Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday night could be historic for the Connecticut Sun as they vie for their first WNBA title in franchise history.

This is the Sun’s first appearance in the Finals since 2005, and it certainly has been a long road. Connecticut now faces its toughest opponent of the season — the No. 1 seeded Washington Mystics and their arsenal of weapons.

That said, the Sun certainly aren’t strangers to finding success on the Mystics’ home turf this season, and they hope to do so once again in the series finale.

“We’ve been able to win a game on this floor so, you know, it’s more just about us staying together, staying confident and locking into what we’re trying to do,” Thomas said ahead of Thursday’s game, per the WNBA.

Third-quarter defense has not been the Sun’s strongest suit, something Thomas acknowledged to reporters. So if Connecticut wants to emerge victorious Thursday, it will have to avoid that issue at all costs.

So, how do the Sun do that?

“Just having that focus, getting locked in, maybe getting a better warm-up, getting ourselves ready to really come out and start the second half well,” Thomas said. “We talk about each quarter — playing quarter-by-quarter, possession-by-possession — so, we can’t take any time off.

“And with a team like Washington, you give them a few minutes to get some momentum and that can really change the game.”

Game 5 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun