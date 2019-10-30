Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are winning in both the real-life and digital realms these days.

Data Twitter released Tuesday shows the Patriots are the most tweeted-about team in the NFL after eight weeks of the 2019 season, according to Adweek’s David Cohen. It comes as little surprise, as the Patriots are the NFL’s modern-day dynasty, the reigning Super Bowl winners, and legendary quarterback Tom Brady still is on their roster.

Here are the top-10 most-tweeted-about teams to date in the 2019 NFL season, per Adweek.

Patriots Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers Washington Redskins Kansas City Chiefs

This list suggests teams with large national fanbases (Cowboys, Steelers, Raiders), high expectations and performers (Saints, Packers, Chiefs) and compelling storylines (Redskins, Browns, Eagles) garner the most tweets. The Patriots fit all three bills.

New England’s 33-3 season-opening rout of the Steelers was the most tweeted-about game through the first half of the season. No other games involving New England appeared on that top-10 list, perhaps reflecting the perceived weaknesses of the Patriots’ other opponents to date and neutral fans’ expectations of blowouts.

Finally, Brady topped the list of most-tweeted-about NFL players.

Tom Brady Lamar Jackson Drew Brees Jalen Ramsey Baker Mayfield Aaron Rodgers Patrick Mahomes Mitchell Trubisky Dak Prescott Daniel Jones

Brady’s status as a Patriots and NFL icon and a lightning rod for the team’s detractors make the reasons for his position atop this list fairly obvious. The rest include MVP candidates (Jackson, Rodgers), superstars who have suffered injuries (Brees, Mahomes), subject of intense trade speculation (Ramsey) or have disappointed with their play (Mayfield, Trubisky).

With nine weeks remaining in the NFL season, a lot can change in these Twitter NFL lists. However, if the 8-0 Patriots maintain their current form and storm into the playoffs, don’t expect them to lose their places atop Twitter’s NFL pecking order.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images