Larry Bird remains a model for basketball players everywhere to this day.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn earlier this month how the Boston Celtics legend’s example helps grow the sport of basketball in India. Silver uses Bird’s story — that of small-town Indiana boy who became one of the NBA’s all-time greats through graft and determination — to illustrate the opportunity available to all players, even those who who grow up 7000-plus miles away from Boston and other basketball hotbeds.

“I won’t mention names. Well, one of them I’ll mention because it’s Larry Bird,” Silver said. “… “No one worked harder than Larry Bird when he was a player. I think sometimes the young people see these players and think that they’re just these spectacular athletes and they don’t understand the 5 a.m. wake-up calls and the late nights in the gym. I’d say it’s what really differentiates the truly great players in this league.

“… Also one of the things that makes this game so special is that you can practice it on your own. You’re not going to become a complete player without playing in a competitive situation, but you can shoot baskets on your own, you can learn to dribble with your left hand and your right hand on your own. That would be my message. Work hard and stick with it, be persistent and follow your dream.”

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is driving the NBA’s efforts to increase its presence in his native India, and Silver revealed the NBA is considering launching a professional league there. If the sport gains widespread popularity in India, and perhaps a superstar emerges from the country or elsewhere on the Asian subcontinent, Larry Legend will deserve some credit for the model he set decades ago.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images