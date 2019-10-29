Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matthew Slater probably knows his way from Foxborough to Boston just fine, but if he ever gets lost, he need only look at Julian Edelman’s latest Instagram post.

Or he could just turn on Waze. Whatever.

Edelman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo from the New England Patriots’ victory over the Cleveland Browns. As he often does, the Patriots receiver had a bit of fun with the caption.

“So take route 1 this way about a mile. Get on 95 to the split, hop on the expressway and you’re there. 🗺”

The picture was cooler than the caption.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images