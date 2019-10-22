Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman didn’t wear a leopard-print sweater Monday night just because.

No, there was a very good reason for why Edelman made such a bold fashion statement before the New England Patriots’ eventual drubbing of the New York Jets.

In case you missed it, take a look at this outfit:

The 🐿 in a leopard print and the 🐐 walk into a stadium… pic.twitter.com/jY5nuT5tdp — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 21, 2019

Nice. Real nice.

Edelman revealed the origins of the getup following New England’s victory in the Meadowlands.

“My dad, back in the 80s — I have a picture of him in this leopard shirt,” He said, via NBC Sports’ Camera Guys. “So, he was my inspiration for wearing it.”

Unfortunately, Edelman didn’t pull a Cam Newton and rock the sweater during the postgame. Edelman offered an explanation, however, before messing with the reporter who asked the question.

“It’s too warm, trying to cool off and get comfortable in the plane. Just wear relaxed kinda stuff when we fly back.”

” … Are you calling me out and saying I look like a slob?”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images