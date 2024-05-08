It was well-known the New England Patriots started interviewing candidates for their next personnel position. What was still up in the air, however, was the title of said personnel position.

Well, it seems we now know.

The Patriots registered the job title with the league office Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The title: executive vice president of football operations.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who had final say during the NFL draft and throughout the offseason, is viewed as the favorite for the position.

Story continues below advertisement

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Monday many believe the new position will outrank all others in football operations, and be similar to that of an NFL general manager.

Breer reported the Patriots on Wednesday completed interviews with Brandon Hunt, the Philadelphia Eagles director of scouting, and Samir Suleiman, the former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager.

Hunt and Suleiman are the only candidates known to have interviewed for the position. New England reportedly has been turned down by at least three other candidates. The likelihood is those candidates — Trey Brown, Quentin Harris, Terrance Gray — view Wolf as the surefire selection for the job, as many others around the league do.