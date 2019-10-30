Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals via a penalty-kick shootout after a thrilling clash with Arsenal ended 5-5 on Wednesday at Anfield.

A basketball-style first half saw the Reds go ahead via a Shkodran Mustafi own goal, only for Lucas Torreira to level before Gabriel Martinelli bagged twice to put the Gunners clear.

🚨 Upset in the cards?! 🚨 Gabriel Martinelli bags a double in the first half! pic.twitter.com/C0sLjBP5IB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

James Milner ensured the game was still alive with a penalty kick ahead of the interval — but then, nine minutes into the second period, had a short back-pass punished by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

James Milner's mistake leads to an easy tap-in for Maitland-Niles! pic.twitter.com/93Tk2jOo7D — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

Emphatic strikes at the Kop end from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi in the space of four minutes put Jurgen Klopp’s side on level terms again.

WHAT A GAME! 4-4! A brilliant turn and finish from Divock Origi! pic.twitter.com/gj8XISc2jM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

Joe Willock looked to have had the last word with a swerving thump from distance, until Origi volleyed in a fifth for the Reds in stoppage time and forced a shootout.

6' Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

19' Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

26' Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

36' Liverpool 1-3 Arsenal

43' Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

54' Liverpool 2-4 Arsenal

58' Liverpool 3-4 Arsenal

62' Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal

70' Liverpool 4-5 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/i7lwiN4Y0l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

This 10-goal thriller will be decided by penalties thanks to this late Origi goal! pic.twitter.com/z2A6sBggrJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

And the hosts were victorious from 12 yards, as Caoimhin Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos’ effort brilliantly, and Curtis Jones kept his nerve to seal it.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/LFC