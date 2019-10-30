Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals via a penalty-kick shootout after a thrilling clash with Arsenal ended 5-5 on Wednesday at Anfield.
A basketball-style first half saw the Reds go ahead via a Shkodran Mustafi own goal, only for Lucas Torreira to level before Gabriel Martinelli bagged twice to put the Gunners clear.
James Milner ensured the game was still alive with a penalty kick ahead of the interval — but then, nine minutes into the second period, had a short back-pass punished by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Emphatic strikes at the Kop end from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi in the space of four minutes put Jurgen Klopp’s side on level terms again.
Joe Willock looked to have had the last word with a swerving thump from distance, until Origi volleyed in a fifth for the Reds in stoppage time and forced a shootout.
And the hosts were victorious from 12 yards, as Caoimhin Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos’ effort brilliantly, and Curtis Jones kept his nerve to seal it.
Click to read more about Liverpool versus Arsenal >>
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/LFC