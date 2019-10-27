Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool has the perfect opportunity to send Tottenham’s season from bad to worse.

The teams will face off Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 10 game. Liverpool enters the contest atop the Premier League standings with 25 points after nine games. Tottenham is in seventh place with 12 points from their opening nine games.

This will be the teams’ first meeting since they contested the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final in June. The Reds have remained on a high since that day in Madrid, while Tottenham seemingly has plunged to depths with which this group of players largely is unfamiliar.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

