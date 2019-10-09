Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but expectations for the Boston Celtics continue to creep upward.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino oddsmakers projected the Celtics’ win total for the 2019-20 NBA regular season at 49 1/2 games Tuesday, according to the Action Network. Boston won 49 games last season, and Westgate’s projected total suggests its coming season will unfold similarly.

Oddsmakers in June set the Celtics’ projected win total for 2019-20 at 46 1/2. The Celtics subsequently overhauled their roster, with eight players departing and at least nine arriving.

Those changes prompted oddsmakers to upgrade Boston’s projected win total to 48 1/2 games at the outset of training camp. The Celtics’ preseason-opening win over the Charlotte Hornets apparently boosted oddsmakers expectations, as they added yet another win to their projections.

Whether the Celtics miss, meet or surpass the current projection remains to be seen, but the 49 1/2-game win total should help inform fans’ expectations for the looming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images