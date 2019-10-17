Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

October 17, 2019 — NESN, home of the Boston Bruins, will debut next Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, the first episode of the new 13-episode series titled “My Story presented by BuyaToyota.com.”

Each player has a story about his journey to the NHL. From their youth hockey beginnings to the people, places and events that had the biggest influence on them during their rise to the NHL, each player has a unique story that only he can tell.

Produced by the same production unit at NESN that created the David Ortiz and Patrice Bergeron specials, as well as the original “My Story” 16-episode series of Red Sox players earlier this year that was watched more than 8 million times (including debut and encore airings), “My Story” will now introduce new episodes featuring 13 different Bruins players throughout the 2019-20 season.

“We are excited to extend the My Story brand to the Bruins,” said Justine Pouravelis, Supervising Producer.

“From journeys across the Atlantic to across town, this team is full of untold stories of perseverance and triumph, we look forward to sharing them with the Bruins passionate fan base,” she added.

The premiere dates for the first three episodes are below.

Tuukka Rask — Wed, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET (with Jack Edwards)

Charlie Coyle — Wed, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. (with Jack Edwards)

Matt Grzelcyk — Mon, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. (with Andy Brickley)

Additional players featured on upcoming episodes of “My Story” include Brad Marchand, Torey Krug, Sean Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk and more. New player episodes, their corresponding premiere dates and excerpts of episodes are located at NESN.com/BruinsMyStory.

Interviews in the “My Story” series are being conducted by NESN’s Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards), Andy Brickley (@AndyBrickley) and rinkside reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz (@sjurksztowicz).