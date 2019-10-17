Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a Patriots fan, few things are more enjoyable than mic’d-up videos of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Thankfully, the Patriots release such videos every time they win — and they win a lot.

New England earned a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday to move to 6-0 on the season. The admittedly sloppy win led to another installment in the “Sights & Sounds” series.

Take a look:

The sideline huddles, the touchdown celebrations, plus pregame visits from @Rodney_Harrison & @deionbranch84. ICYMI: Sights & sounds from last week's win. pic.twitter.com/fgIvPrhre4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 16, 2019

So, will we get another video after the Patriots’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets?

We’ll find out soon enough.

