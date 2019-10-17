If you’re a Patriots fan, few things are more enjoyable than mic’d-up videos of the defending Super Bowl champions.
Thankfully, the Patriots release such videos every time they win — and they win a lot.
New England earned a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday to move to 6-0 on the season. The admittedly sloppy win led to another installment in the “Sights & Sounds” series.
Take a look:
So, will we get another video after the Patriots’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images