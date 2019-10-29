Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not every NFL holdout from the offseason has come to an end.

While Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon eventually rejoined the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, Trent Williams still remains away from the Washington Redskins. Some reports have indicated Williams covets a new contract, while others have claimed the seven-time Pro Bowl selection is unhappy with the Redskins’ medical staff over their handling of an offseason situation in which a growth was surgically removed from his hand. Either way, it sure sounds like Williams wants out of the nation’s capital.

Deion Sanders is growing tired of Williams’ absence from the football field. As such, he’d like to see the 31-year-old moved ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, and if Prime Time had it his way, Williams would end up with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“I need Trent Williams to play some football,” Sanders said Monday on NFL Network. “He’s one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and I would love to see him play some football. Maybe with Tom Brady.”

Unfortunately for Patriots fans who want to see Williams land in Foxboro, a blockbuster for the star left tackle doesn’t seem likely. Washington reportedly is holding out for a return of a first-round pick, which New England might not be eager to give up, especially considering it parted ways with a second-rounder for Mohamed Sanu. Not to mention, Williams is on the books for a $10,850,00 base salary this season and $12,500,000 in 2020, per Spotrac, so it would cost the Patriots much, much more than just future assets to acquire the fourth overall pick from 2010.

As for more feasible potential trades involving the Pats, O.J. Howard might be a player to keep an eye out for. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have made the third-year tight end available, and at least one NFL insider expects Howard to end up in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images