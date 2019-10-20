Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More Antonio Brown hysteria might be just around the corner.

The embattled receiver has been out of the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots last month. Brown, who’s myriad of off-field issues have polarized NFL fans, players and teams, recently has expressed a desire to resume his playing career, and even has hinted at being open to a reunion with the Patriots.

And while that particular scenario still seems highly unlikely, Brown is drawing significant interest around the NFL, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

From his column published Sunday morning:

“League sources said that numerous teams are keeping a close eye on Antonio Brown, and a return to the NFL after the trade deadline would not come as a surprise.

“Brown managed to leave under poor terms with the Raiders and Patriots, including lashing out at owners and others on social media and filing numerous grievances to try to recoup $30 million million in lost salary. He has kept a lower profile in recent weeks, however, and there are a handful of contending teams fairly desperate and motivated to upgrade at the receiver spot, and Brown’s name has come up in internal discussions in several personnel meetings, sources said.”

La Canfora added: “There is a strong sense in many front offices that bringing in Brown would be more trouble than it’s worth, but it only takes one team to sign him to a bargain deal for the remainder of the season, and that is increasingly looking like a real possibility.”

That’s right: Antonio Brown still hasn’t done enough to dissuade NFL teams from wanting him.

However, given his incredible talent and how desperate teams are to win, none of this should come as a surprise.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images