LeGarrette Blount hasn’t played in an NFL game since last season, but could that soon change for the running back?
Blount, who spent parts of three seasons with the New England Patriots, worked out for the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. This also is the “first known visit” for the free agent this year.
The 32-year-old spent the 2018 season with the Lions on a one-year deal after Detroit possessed the NFL’s worst rushing attack a year prior. He played in all 16 games and rushed for 154 yards with five touchdowns.
Blount certainly would provide a boost to the Raiders, who boast a 3-2 record this year. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and hasn’t played fewer than 16 games in a season since 2012.
