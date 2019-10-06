Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Packers are visiting the Cowboys for a little Week 5 action: what more can you ask for on a Sunday?

Both squads started the season 3-0, but stumbled in their respective Week 4 matchups for their first losses of the season. When all is said and done, however, one team will remain atop their division while the other could potentially slip to second place.

So, will Green Bay eke out the win without star wideout Davante Adams? Or will Dallas’ offense be a difference-maker? Tune in to find out!

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Cowboys online:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images