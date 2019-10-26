Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly brought two free agent running backs in for workouts Friday, including one with AFC East ties.

Elijah McGuire and Austin Walter both worked out for the team at Gillette Stadium ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, according to reports from ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

McGuire spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the New York Jets, playing in 24 games and starting five. The 25-year-old averaged 3.3 yards per carry while catching 36 passes for 370 yards with six total touchdowns.

After being released by the Jets during final roster cuts this summer, McGuire joined the Browns’ practice squad, where he remained until earlier this week.

Walter, an undrafted rookie out of Rice, failed to make the San Francisco 49ers’ roster out of training camp. He joined the New York Giants practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Patriots after running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman both went down with injuries. Walter played one snap in that game and was waived the following day.

The Patriots entered the weekend with one open spot on their 53-man roster and one vacant practice squad slot. McGuire and Walter both have practice squad eligibility.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images